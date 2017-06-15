VACAVILLE (KRON) — Vacaville police have arrested a 29-year-old sex offender for having child pornography and trying to meet a girl for sex acts, authorities said.

Police say they contacted Christopher Brempell, of Vacaville, for not updating his sex offender registration status. But detectives learned he was contacting a girl online, police said.

After the investigation, police arrested Brempell for violating probation, not updating his sex offender registration, having child porn, sending an “inappropriate” picture of himself to a girl, and trying to meet the girl in person for sex acts, authorities said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind parents about the dangers social media brings to their children. Parents today have a new set of challenges with social media being so accessible to kids at such a young age. Cell phones, computers, tablets; all of these are gateways for predators. Don’t be afraid to monitor your children’s use of the internet. Ask them who they’re talking to, warn them about the dangers of talking to strangers online and agreeing to meet with them in person,” police said on Facebook.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call police at (707)-469-4887.

