San Jose police seek public’s help identifying robbery victims

SAN JOSE (BCN)–San Jose police arrested two people earlier this year suspected of committing numerous robberies, and now police are seeking the public’s help in identifying their victims, police said Wednesday.

Police in San Jose have been investigating at least 11 robberies that occurred between February and April.

The suspects allegedly targeted liquor stores and pharmacies. They also allegedly used knives and pepper spray, and assaulted employees during the crimes, police said.

According to police, the suspects also committed a robbery in the city of Madera, and are connected to auto thefts.

On April 21, officers arrested the suspects, 22-year-old Ezekiel Zamora and a 16-year-old juvenile, in the area of Alvin Avenue and Flanigan Drive in San Jose. Both suspects are San Jose residents, police said.

Zamora allegedly tried to evade officers by driving a stolen vehicle through a fence while a different juvenile was inside the vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and child endangerment, police said.

The investigation into the suspects’ alleged crimes is ongoing and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying victims who may not have reported robberies to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police detectives Chris Bielecki or Michael White at (408) 277-4166.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers line at (408) 947-7867.

