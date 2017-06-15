SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is a number of questions Thursday about why one UPS employee would open fire killing three others.

San Francisco police are remaining quiet about a motive, while those who knew the victims are trying to make sense of it all.

One day after a UPS employee shot and killed three co-workers before killing himself at UPS’s San Bruno Avenue customer center in San Francisco, those who knew the drivers are looking for answers.

“It’s senseless,” Teamsters Local 2785 Secretary Treasurer Joseph Cilia said. “It’s the only word that keeps coming to mind from the minute I heard–to disbelief to know why.”

Cilia knew all three victims and the shooter Jimmy Lam.

“They all worked with each other for many years,” Cilia said. “We had no knowledge of issues.”

Cilia says Lam filed a request back in March to reduce his overtime hours and believes that was resolved immediately because it never escalated to a formal grievance.

“It’s senseless–all family men, Father’s Day coming up, they all had families,” Cilia said. “Jimmy had a family as well.”

As UPS drivers returned to their routes on Thursday, a memorial for victim Mike Lefiti, known as Big Mike, continued to grow at the Diamond Heights Shopping Center.

“He was a piece of sunshine,” said Susan Wasserman, who lives on Lefiti’s route. “He used to tell me he loved when we got packages because it meant he had an opportunity to come say hello, and he was just a sweetheart.”

In the Sunset District at Harvest Books and Gifts, owner Margaret Lee is remembering another victim, Benson Louie, who used to pick up and deliver to her store.

“That’s the kind of guy he was, always give you a helping hand and just a great guy,” Lee said. “I’m going to miss him.”

