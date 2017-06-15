VIDEO: Unique floats at Golden State Warriors championship parade

By Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4’s Gabe Slate was positioned at 11th and Broadway Thursday, the beginning of the Golden State Warriors championship parade, and he saw some unique floats and moments you might have missed.

If someone told the mayor of Oakland she was going to be put on a giant snail car that breathes fire and be on a tiny platform with rapper MC Hammer, she might not have believed it. But Mayor Libby Schaaf was on those floats.

That was not the only fire-breathing animal float. There was an altered vehicle in the shape of a rhino.

And even a bobblehead of a crying LeBron was brought to the parade.

There was also a big motorized shopping cart.

And here’s a fun one–a float powered by humans peddling it down the street.

BART also had an odd little train guy wearing a hat.

Unique Warriors parade floats

