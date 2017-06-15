VIDEO: Warriors’ give Championship victory speeches

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors gave their victory speeches at a rally at Lake Merritt after the Championship parade.
Here are some of the speeches in case you missed them:
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Draymond Green
Warning: Green uses some explicit language in his speech
Klay Thompson
