VIDEO: Warriors’ players ride by on their floats

OAKLAND (KRON) — Did you miss your favorite Golden State Warrior ride by on their float during the Championship Parade?

Here’s video of them riding by:

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson and Matt Barnes

Kevin Durant

Draymond Green

Zaza Pachulia

