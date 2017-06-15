VIDEO: Warriors’ players ride by on their floats

OAKLAND (KRON) — Did you miss your favorite Golden State Warrior ride by on their float during the Championship Parade?
Here’s video of them riding by:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson and Matt Barnes
Kevin Durant
Draymond Green
Zaza Pachulia
