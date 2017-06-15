Warriors victory parade closes several city streets in Oakland



OAKLAND (KRON)– On Thursday the Golden State Warriors will celebrate their 2017 championship title in Oakland and the city is preparing for a massive crowd.

Over a million fans are expected to attend the festivities and to make room for the large crowd, the city has blocked off several roads.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Broadway and 11th street.

The crowd’s final destination is the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, near Lake Merritt.

The Interstate Highway 880 off-ramps at Oak Street, Jackson Street, and Broadway will be closed at 7 a.m.

All downtown vehicle traffic will be stopped by 9 a.m. Motorists can exit the area, but not reenter until after the streets reopen, police said.

Today is the Warriors Victory Parade!!! #BART & #Oakland city streets will be extremely crowded. 880 on/off ramps close at 7am downtown. pic.twitter.com/VBzCCMKFxT — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 15, 2017

Here is a list of road closures, released by Oakland City Officials:

Broadway between 9th St. & 23rd St.

11th St. between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way & Franklin St.

11th St. between Madison St. & Oak St.

12th St. between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way & Franklin St.

12th St. between Madison St. & Lake Merritt Blvd.

13th St. between Broadway & Franklin St.

13th St. between Madison St. & Fallon St.

14th St. between Clay & Franklin (will remain open to cross traffic until 9 am)

14th St. between Madison St. & Oak St. (will remain open to cross traffic until 9 am)

15th St. between Broadway & Franklin St.

17th St. between Telegraph Ave. & Franklin St.

19th St. between Telegraph Ave. & Franklin St.

20th St. between Telegraph Ave. and Franklin St. (will remain open to cross traffic until 9 am)

20th St. Between Webster St. and Harrison St. (will remain open to cross traffic until 9 am)

21st St. between Telegraph Ave. & Franklin St.

21st St. between Webster St. & Harrison St.

22nd St. between Valley St. & Franklin St.

W. Grand Ave. between Valley St. & Bay Place

Webster between 21st St. & 23rd St.

Harrison St. between 17th St. & 23rd St.

Alice St. between 17th St. & 19th St.

Jackson St. between 17th St. & Lakeside Ave.

Fallon St. between 9th St. & 10th St.

Lakeshore Ave. between circle to 1st Ave.

Oak St. between 9th St. & 13th St.

1st Ave. between E.12th & International Blvd. (E. 14th St.)

9th St. between Madison St. & Fallon St.

10th St. between Madison St. & 2nd Ave.

E. 12th St. between 1st Ave. & 2nd Ave.

14th St. and 20th St. to remain open to cross traffic until 9:00 a.m.