VIDEO: 4-alarm San Francisco warehouse fire prompts shelter-in-place

By Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 4-alarm warehouse fire in San Francisco on Friday afternoon has prompted a shelter-in-place.

The fire is happening in the Bayview District.

The fire in the single-story warehouse was reported around 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of Donner Avenue.

At 2:11 p.m., San Francisco Fire Department officials announced via Twitter that the fire had grown to a three-alarm blaze and that they had issued a shelter-in-place order for the four blocks east of the warehouse.

The fire had grown so intense, however, that by 2:19 p.m., fire officials declared the blaze to be a four-alarm conflagration and called in yet more fire crews to attack it.

SF Warehouse Fire

No injuries have been reported.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s