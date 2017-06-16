VIDEO: 4-alarm San Francisco warehouse fire prompts shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 4-alarm warehouse fire in San Francisco on Friday afternoon has prompted a shelter-in-place.

The fire is happening in the Bayview District.

The fire in the single-story warehouse was reported around 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of Donner Avenue.

At 2:11 p.m., San Francisco Fire Department officials announced via Twitter that the fire had grown to a three-alarm blaze and that they had issued a shelter-in-place order for the four blocks east of the warehouse.

The fire had grown so intense, however, that by 2:19 p.m., fire officials declared the blaze to be a four-alarm conflagration and called in yet more fire crews to attack it.

No injuries have been reported.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

