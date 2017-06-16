Warriors parade makes BART’s top 5 busiest days in ridership history

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Warriors parade Thursday wasn’t just a historical day for the city of Oakland.

BART officials are reporting ridership numbers of historical measures:

BART carried more than half a million trips on Thursday — 518,744 to be exact — making the Golden State Warriors’ 2017 NBA Championship victory parade the fifth-highest ridership day in our history.”

Still, the Warriors 2015 victory parade drew a crowd about 5% larger than this year’s.

A cool takeaway from this data – This means that 2/5 of BART’s busiest days were because of our Golden State Warriors.

Now, that’s proof – Dubs have “Strength in Numbers!”

Trains are PACKED!!! Peep the modified BART destinations on the screen.. It's Dub Nation's Day! pic.twitter.com/Ek4CrXdiQD — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 15, 2017

Never ending Dub Nation delivery! pic.twitter.com/g9e4n5t3ib — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 15, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES