Warriors parade makes BART’s top 5 busiest days in ridership history

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Warriors parade Thursday wasn’t just a historical day for the city of Oakland.

BART officials are reporting ridership numbers of historical measures:

BART carried more than half a million trips on Thursday — 518,744 to be exact — making the Golden State Warriors’ 2017 NBA Championship victory parade the fifth-highest ridership day in our history.”

Still, the Warriors 2015 victory parade drew a crowd about 5% larger than this year’s.

A cool takeaway from this data – This means that 2/5 of BART’s busiest days were because of our Golden State Warriors.

Now, that’s proof – Dubs have “Strength in Numbers!”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s