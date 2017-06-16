Gary’s Mailbag: Is John Lynch a great person?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

I believe the Warriors are the greatest team of all-time. What do you think? – Coke

I have met John Lynch, and I agree with you, he’s a great person. – Kevin

I love the Warriors and KRON4’s parade coverage. Do you really enjoy parades? – Steve

I miss your “wife segment.” Bring it back. It’s real. – Jude

