Hot temps prompt heat advisory for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We have a major heat wave heading our way. Highs Friday afternoon will reach the upper 90s inland and low 80s near the bay.

Starting Saturday, low 100s can be expected for the inland valleys and last for the next six days, at least.

We are going to see temperatures suddenly jump about 10 to 20 degrees above average and last for an extended period of time.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most inland areas from Saturday 11 a.m. to Monday 11 p.m.

People will need to:

  • Find ways to escape the heat
  • Stay safe while outside
  • Protect family & friends
  • Protect pets
  • Never leave children or pets in cars

