SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We have a major heat wave heading our way. Highs Friday afternoon will reach the upper 90s inland and low 80s near the bay.

Starting Saturday, low 100s can be expected for the inland valleys and last for the next six days, at least.

We are going to see temperatures suddenly jump about 10 to 20 degrees above average and last for an extended period of time.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most inland areas from Saturday 11 a.m. to Monday 11 p.m.

People will need to:

Find ways to escape the heat

Stay safe while outside

Protect family & friends

Protect pets

Never leave children or pets in cars

Hot weather is on the way starting this weekend. We have a heat advisory for most inland locations (highs 95-107). #cawx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/QewGfxKXb4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 16, 2017

Traveling this weekend? DANGEROUS #heatwave will impact many parts of the Southwest into next week. Be ready & be safe! #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/pXC3cwiaN9 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 16, 2017