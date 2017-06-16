Police: 1 killed in overnight Oakland stabbing

OAKLAND (KRON) — At least one person is dead after a stabbing early Friday morning in Oakland, according to Oakland Police Department.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of MacArthur Blvd., police said.

It is unclear at this time if there were any more victims.

The stabbing is under investigation.

No further details were made available.

