Risk of heat-related illnesses rises with forecasted triple digit Bay Area heat

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Bay Area residents living inland are being warned to protect themselves from the heat, as near triple-digit temperatures are expected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, National Weather Services officials said Friday.

Weather officials issued a heat advisory because of the potential for dangerous heat, which could cause heat-related illnesses.Residents and visitors are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned areas, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and friends.

People exposed to the forecasted heat, especially after recent unseasonably cool temperatures, will be at an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

The risk will be greater for vulnerable residents such as young children, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses or disabilities, pregnant women and people who are socially isolated.

Weather officials said pets, crops and livestock may need extra care.The hot weather also could mean an increased risk for wildfires.

Residents and visitors who go to the beach to escape the heat should be careful about the temperature of the ocean, which could cause hypothermia.

Cal/OSHA officials are reminding employers to protect their workers who work outdoors.

That means monitoring all workers such as with a buddy system and communicating regularly with workers who work alone.

Cal/OSHA officials also suggest paying special attention to new employees who may not be accustomed to the heat.

If possible they should be allowed to work earlier in the day and gradually work up to a full schedule.

In Fairfield a heat advisory is in effect for noon Saturday to noon Sunday and an excessive heat advisory for noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Finley Community Center on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The community center is at 2060 W. College Ave.

The air-conditioned Bennett Valley Senior Center in at 704 Bennett Valley Road will also be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Additionally, the air-conditioned Steele Lane Community Center at 415 Steele Lane will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Other air-conditioned places include libraries, malls and movie theaters.

