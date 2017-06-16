The World According to Gary: Draymond commands stage at Warriors Victory Ceremony

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors Victory Parade and Ceremony.

Surprise, surprise. Draymond Green stole the show.

While the rest of the team answered interview questions, Draymond was given a special open-mic segment to say whatever was on his mind – And that he did.

Fans could really feel the love when he dropped a hard F-bomb to emphasize that Golden State’s General Manager Bob Myers needs more recognition.

“Can somebody give Bob some f***ing credit?” he exclaimed. The crowd roared in agreement.

Myers had lovingly joked with him earlier in the ceremony that sometimes Draymond can be a “problem” for them.

The teasing was fun and free-flowing all day long.

Of course, there were a few shots taken at LeBron James along the way.

KRON4 has complete parade coverage:

