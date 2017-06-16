VIDEO: KRON4 lends a helping hand to local food banks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Friday KRON4 is celebrating the founding of our company with a day of service.

All day KRON4 staff will be volunteering at food banks around the Bay Area.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

He says hundreds of people rely on the food bank’s trucks that provide important nutritional help.

The food bank’s two refrigerated trucks make stops throughout the two counties every day distributing more than a million pounds of fresh produce every month.

While the trucks were part of a grant, the costs of produce and upkeep now depend on the community.

Hundreds of those living on meager incomes depend on this source of fresh produce they might not otherwise have in their diets.

The service is not just for the homeless, but for any Bay Area family struggling to make ends meet.

