VIDEO: Los Angeles man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, leading police on high speed chase arrested after hiding on roof

By , and Published:

 

LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) — A Los Angeles man who violently attacked his girlfriend and hid from officers on a roof for several hours is behind bars after a high-speed chase, police said.

The incident began Thursday night where an unidentified 30-year-old dragged his girlfriend across the street around noon.

The man then led officers on a high-speed chase at night.

Police say the man was on a roof pacing back and forth and sitting down for several hours.

Police were able to arrest the man around 1 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s