LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) — A Los Angeles man who violently attacked his girlfriend and hid from officers on a roof for several hours is behind bars after a high-speed chase, police said.

The incident began Thursday night where an unidentified 30-year-old dragged his girlfriend across the street around noon.

The man then led officers on a high-speed chase at night.

Police say the man was on a roof pacing back and forth and sitting down for several hours.

Police were able to arrest the man around 1 a.m.

