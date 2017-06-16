VIDEO: TSA tests 3D baggage scanners

PHOENIX, Arizona (KRON) — The TSA is testing new baggage scanners that may speed up the security line.

The new scanners create 3D images of what is inside of your luggage.

This virtual tour will allow passengers to not have to remove any objects such as liquids and laptops.

The scanners are said to speed up security lines at airports.

So far, American Airlines are using the scanners at Logan Airport in Boston and Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.

