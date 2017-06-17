1 dead, 3 injured in East Palo Alto crash

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) — One person was killed, and three people were injured Friday in a crash in East Palo Alto.
Firefighters from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District responded around 2:50 p.m. to a two-car collision near the 2500 block of University Avenue.
When fire crews arrived, there were two people trapped in a badly damaged Ford Mustang.
Emergency crews were able to remove the passenger of the car and she was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the Mustang was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people in the other car were also taken to the hospital.
University Avenue was closed for an extended period of time as crews worked the scene.
So far there have bee no updates on the condition of those injured in the crash.
