2 children, woman found murdered in Modesto home

MODESTO (KRON) — Two children and a woman were found murdered in a Modesto home on Saturday night, police said on Facebook.

A man was also found injured outside the home. He is being treated at the hospital.

The murders happened in the 1600 block of Bay Meadows, police said.

No other information has been made available by police.

