2 children, woman found murdered in Modesto home

By Published:
(Modesto police/Twitter)

MODESTO (KRON) — Two children and a woman were found murdered in a Modesto home on Saturday night, police said on Facebook.

A man was also found injured outside the home. He is being treated at the hospital.

The murders happened in the 1600 block of Bay Meadows, police said.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s