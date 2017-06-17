2 children, woman found murdered in Modesto home

MODESTO (KRON) — Two children and a woman were found murdered in a Modesto home on Saturday night, police said on Facebook.
A man was also found injured outside the home. He is being treated at the hospital.
The murders happened in the 1600 block of Bay Meadows, police said.
No other information has been made available by police.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE: OAKLEY POLICE ACTIVITY CONNECTED TO CONCORD HOMICIDE
- DEPUTIES: BABY ON VENTILATOR AFTER MAN STICKS FINGER DOWN THROAT
- POLICE: LOS ANGELES MOM TAKES 3 KIDS, MAY BE IN MEXICO
- MUST-SEE VIDEO: WOMAN MISTAKES RATTLESNAKE FOR DOG TOY
- CANCER-CAUSING COMPOUND IN EAST BAY DRINKING WATER REACHES NEAR CRITICAL LEVEL
- VIRAL: 7-ELEVEN EMPLOYEE YELLS AT SPANISH-SPEAKING CUSTOMER
- SACRAMENTO-AREA SHOPLIFTING FIGHT OVER HOT CHEETOS CAUGHT ON CAMERA