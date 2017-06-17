4 Bay Area counties with unemployment rates below 3 percent

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 18, 2016, file photo, a woman passes a “We’re Hiring!” sign while entering a clothing store in the Downtown Crossing of Boston. In April 2017, U.S. employers advertised the most open jobs in 16 years, yet hiring fell and fewer people quit work. The figures suggest that businesses are struggling to find qualified employees as the unemployment rate declines. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Four San Francisco Bay Area counties had unemployment rates below 3 percent last month and four more had unemployment rates between 3 and 4 percent, according to the California Employment Development Department.

San Mateo County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent followed by Marin County at 2.6 percent.

San Francisco and Santa Clara counties had unemployment rates of 2.7 and 2.9 percent.

Unemployment in Sonoma County was 3 percent last month, state employment officials said. Unemployment in Napa County was 3.1 percent.

In Alameda County 3.3 percent of labor force was unemployed and in Contra Costa County that number was 3.5 percent.

State employment officials said Solano County had the highest unemployment rate at 4.3 percent.

California’s unemployment rate on a seasonally adjusted basis was 4.7 percent last month. County rates are unadjusted for seasonal factors.

