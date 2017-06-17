4 Bay Area counties with unemployment rates below 3 percent

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Four San Francisco Bay Area counties had unemployment rates below 3 percent last month and four more had unemployment rates between 3 and 4 percent, according to the California Employment Development Department.

San Mateo County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent followed by Marin County at 2.6 percent.

San Francisco and Santa Clara counties had unemployment rates of 2.7 and 2.9 percent.

Unemployment in Sonoma County was 3 percent last month, state employment officials said. Unemployment in Napa County was 3.1 percent.

In Alameda County 3.3 percent of labor force was unemployed and in Contra Costa County that number was 3.5 percent.

State employment officials said Solano County had the highest unemployment rate at 4.3 percent.

California’s unemployment rate on a seasonally adjusted basis was 4.7 percent last month. County rates are unadjusted for seasonal factors.

