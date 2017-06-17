Antioch man killed in officer-involved shooting

By Published:

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Antioch.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 2300 block of Manzanita Way.

An Antioch Police Department officer was involved in the shooting, police said.

The man shot and killed was a 37-year-old Antioch resident, police said.

The police officer was not injured during the incident.

The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

No other information on the shooting was immediately available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s