Antioch man killed in officer-involved shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Antioch.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 2300 block of Manzanita Way.

An Antioch Police Department officer was involved in the shooting, police said.

The man shot and killed was a 37-year-old Antioch resident, police said.

The police officer was not injured during the incident.

The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

No other information on the shooting was immediately available.

