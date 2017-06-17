Deputies: Baby on ventilator after man sticks finger down throat

GREENVILLE, Co., SC (WSPA) – A man and woman are accused of child abuse after a 5-month-old was taken to the hospital with severe oral trauma, according to the sheriff’s office.

CHARGED

Celeste Paulina Marroquin, 20 – Charged with 2 counts of Unlawful Neglect of a child – $20,000 bond.

Ricardo Perez Salas, 23 – Charged with Child abuse and Unlawful Neglect of a Child – No bond.

THE INCIDENT

Greenville Memorial Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit contact the sheriff’s office for suspected child abuse.

Investigators say Salas was in a home with the child despite a recent DSS order prohibiting contact with the child.

At some point between June 10 and 11 – the child starting crying and Salas put his finger down the throat of the child for and extended period of time, causing the damage, according to the report.

Deputies say Salas and Marroquin tried to cover up the incident and held off on getting the child medical attention for several days.

The baby was brought to the hospital on June 13 and emergency surgery was performed.

Deputies says the child is on a ventilator and is expected to recover.

