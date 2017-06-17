Police advise lock-down, no phone use for some East Bay residents

OAKLEY (KRON) — Police have issued a lock-down for residents in Oakley Saturday morning.

At 11:12 a.m. Oakley Police issued an alert for residents between the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Teresa Lane.

Police advised those who live in this area to go inside their homes and lock all windows and doors.

Residents are also urged to avoid using their phones.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office confirmed police are looking for someone, but it is unclear why at this time.

Further details are not yet available.

KRON4 is reaching out for more information.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

