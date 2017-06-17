Police: Los Angeles mom takes 3 kids, may be in Mexico

Published:
This undated photo released by Los Angeles Police Department shows three missing children from top: Paulina Ruby Vargas, Gabriel Vargas and Lily Vargas. Los Angeles Police say their mother Crystal Juarez took her three children from her ex-husband's house without permission and may be concealing them in Mexico. A police news release says Juarez took the children on Thursday, June 15, 2017, and may have taken them to Tijuana, where she has family. Police are asking for the public's help to find them.(Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Police say a woman took her three children from her ex-husband’s house without permission and may be concealing them in Mexico.

A police news release says Crystal Juarez took the children on Thursday and may have taken them to Tijuana, where she has family.

Police say the children’s father has full custody and that Juarez only has authorized visitation on weekends.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find them. The 28-year-old Juarez is 5 feet 6 inches (1.7 meters) tall, weighs 180 pounds (82 kilograms) and has a tattoo on the back of her neck that says “Humphrey Park.”

The three children include two girls who are 6 and 7 years old named Lily and Ruby Vargas and a 10-year-old boy named Gabriel Vargas.

