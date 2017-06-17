Police: Man shot, killed near Brenden theater in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near the Brenden Concord 14 movie theater in Concord, police said.

Around 1:50 a.m., Concord police got a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Salvio Street near Adobe Street.

Officers arrived within minutes and found a man on the ground, according to police.

Police, fire and medical personnel tried to save the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

Detectives are helping with the investigation of the shooting, described by police as a homicide investigation. No further information was available.

Concord Police are currently investigating a neighborhood in Oakley, but it is not clear if the two incidents are related at this time.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal is in Oakley putting the pieces together.

In #Oakley right now, #ConcordPD has closed down parts of Charles Way. Investigation possibly tied to early morning homicide @kron4news pic.twitter.com/1Oqg6lC98W — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) June 17, 2017

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Greg Mahan at (925) 603-5817 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 603-5836.

