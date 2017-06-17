Police: Oakley lock-down connected to Concord homicide

OAKLEY (KRON) — Police confirmed that an investigation in Oakley is connected to a Concord killing that took place early Saturday morning near Brenden Concord 14 movie theater.

Around 1:50 a.m., Concord police got a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Salvio Street near Adobe Street in Concord.

Officers arrived within minutes and found a man on the ground, according to police.

The man died on the scene.

Officers ended up in a far out corner of the East Bay, Oakley, looking for a suspect connected to the shooting.

At 11:12 a.m. police issued a lock-down for Oakley residents between the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Teresa Lane.

Officers later served a search warrant to a home in that area.

There have been no updates since.

Further details are not available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

