Police: Oakley lock-down connected to Concord homicide

OAKLEY (KRON) — Police confirmed that an investigation in Oakley is connected to a Concord killing that took place early Saturday morning near Brenden Concord 14 movie theater.
Around 1:50 a.m., Concord police got a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Salvio Street near Adobe Street in Concord.
Officers arrived within minutes and found a man on the ground, according to police.
The man died on the scene.
Officers ended up in a far out corner of the East Bay, Oakley, looking for a suspect connected to the shooting.
At 11:12 a.m. police issued a lock-down for Oakley residents between the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Teresa Lane.
Officers later served a search warrant to a home in that area.
There have been no updates since.
Further details are not available at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
UPDATE: #ConcordPD says it served a search warrant on a home on Teresa Street in #Oakley in connection with morning #Homicide @kron4news pic.twitter.com/tJvtVcUHlM
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) June 17, 2017