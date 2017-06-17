Power outage closes Great America theme park Saturday night

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A power outage has closed the Great America theme park on Saturday night, according to KRON4 sources.

The power went out at around 8 p.m. The park will be closed for the rest of Saturday night.

649 customers near Great America are also affected by the outage.

90 percent of customers should have power back by 10:30 p.m.

Crews are still investigating the cause.

No other information has been made available.

