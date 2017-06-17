Prosecutors say they’ll retry Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors say they’ll retry Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

Jurors deliberated more over than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge Saturday they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether Cosby drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge then declared a mistrial for the 79-year-old comedian.

Cosby remained stoic, while Constand embraced the person next to her.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.

