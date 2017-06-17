Study: Fried potatoes linked to early death

(KRON/CNN) — Put down those french fries!

How your potatoes are cooked can be key to your health.

People who eat fried potatoes two-to-three times a week double their risk of an early death, compared to those who avoid them, according to a recent study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

This includes foods like french fries, potato chips and hash browns.

Researchers say eating potatoes that have not been fried doesn’t have the same risk.

They say you don’t have to avoid french fries entirely, but it should only be enjoyed as a treat about once a month.

