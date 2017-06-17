SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police shot at a car driving backward towards an officer early Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Police said it happened at around 12:08 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakland Road. While on patrol, two officers went up to a red Mazda Miata parked in a parking lot.

The officers were searching for the car because it had sped away from them earlier after trying to stop it for reckless driving, police said.

As the officers approached the car, the driver sped backward toward one of the officers, police said.

“The victim officer fired the service weapon at the suspect in defense of the victim officer’s life. The suspect driver fled in the vehicle and was able to escape,” Garcia said in a press release.

The officers were not hurt.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s.

“At this time, it does not appear the suspect was injured in the confrontation and area hospitals were checked for walk in shooting victims – none were found,” police said.

The Miata had a black convertible top and paper license plates, police said.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call them at (408)-277-5283.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES