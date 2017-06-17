Tips: Beating the Bay Area heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This weekend the Bay Area is expected to get torched by hot temperatures.

Meteorologists in the KRON4 Weather Center predict peeks higher than 105 degrees in some parts of the East Bay.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the inland areas starting Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and lasting all the way through 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is reporting live from one of those inland areas, Walnut Creek.

She has some tips for how to stay cool, safe, and hydrated, as we wait for the piping-hot weather pattern to pass.

