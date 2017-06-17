OAKLAND (KRON) — A 2-alarm grass fire is burning along Highway 13 in Oakland on Saturday afternoon, firefighters said.

Crews are on scene trying to take out the fire. It is still burning at Park Boulevard and northbound state Highway 13.

All northbound lanes are closed.

The fire has charred about 1.5 acres, and crews are near full containment of the fire.

Northbound lanes are completely closed.

Fire reported to be approx 1 1/2 acres. Fire knocked. Crews working with hand tools and saws to fully contain fire. (Park blvd / NB Hyw13) — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 17, 2017

Fire near Holly Names College. EB regional parks FD and Cal fire responding (Park blvd / NB Hyw13) — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 17, 2017

UPDATE: We’re expecting this to be an extended closure (over an hour) of NB 13, @CaltransD4 now enroute to assist. https://t.co/4YEQHp8vl8 — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) June 17, 2017

