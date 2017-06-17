VIDEO: 2-alarm grass fire burning along Highway 13 in Oakland, northbound lanes closed

By Published: Updated:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — A 2-alarm grass fire is burning along Highway 13 in Oakland on Saturday afternoon, firefighters said.

Crews are on scene trying to take out the fire. It is still burning at Park Boulevard and northbound state Highway 13.

All northbound lanes are closed.

The fire has charred about 1.5 acres, and crews are near full containment of the fire.

Northbound lanes are completely closed.

