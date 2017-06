OAKLAND (KRON) — A Black Lives Matter rally and march are happening in Oakland on Saturday night.

Local demonstrators are refusing to accept the final verdict of the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter on Friday.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian was live in Oakland Saturday night with details on the rally and march.

Watch the above video to see Ella’s full report.

