VIDEO: Police believe wife, lover murdered Southern California hairstylist over life insurance

WOODLAND HILLS (CNN Newsource) — The wife of a world-renowned hair stylist is now accused of his murder.

And police say she planned his death, and her lover was the killer.
Police said Fabio Sementilli had a $1.6 million life insurance policy.

Investigators suspect that money was a motive in the murder.

