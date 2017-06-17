WOODLAND HILLS (CNN Newsource) — The wife of a world-renowned hair stylist is now accused of his murder.
And police say she planned his death, and her lover was the killer.
.
Police said Fabio Sementilli had a $1.6 million life insurance policy.
Investigators suspect that money was a motive in the murder.
Watch the above video to see the full report.
