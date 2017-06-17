Yosemite will reopen road damaged by rockslide on Sunday

By Published:
This Wednesday, June 14, 2017, photo provided by the National Park Service shows the clearing of the El Portal Road in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The rockslide, which came crashing down Monday at Yosemite National Park is creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who are forced to drive around the roadblock. (Greg Stock/National Park Service via AP)
This Wednesday, June 14, 2017, photo provided by the National Park Service shows the clearing of the El Portal Road in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The rockslide, which came crashing down Monday at Yosemite National Park is creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who are forced to drive around the roadblock. (Greg Stock/National Park Service via AP)

 

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Officials at Yosemite National Park say they will reopen on Sunday morning a road that was damaged in a rockslide.

Park ranger Scott Gediman says more than 100 dump trucks have hauled off rock and debris ever since the rockslide the size of a two-story house came crashing down on Monday.

The 4,000-ton (3,600-metric ton) rockslide blocked one of three popular routes into Yosemite, creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who were forced to take detours.

El Portal Road will reopen at 6 a.m.

Gediman says a 100-foot stretch of the road will be gravel, so motorists will have to slow down and not stop there.

The damaged road and a stone wall destroyed in the rockslide will be repaired later.

