FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Officials at Yosemite National Park say they will reopen on Sunday morning a road that was damaged in a rockslide.
Park ranger Scott Gediman says more than 100 dump trucks have hauled off rock and debris ever since the rockslide the size of a two-story house came crashing down on Monday.
The 4,000-ton (3,600-metric ton) rockslide blocked one of three popular routes into Yosemite, creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who were forced to take detours.
El Portal Road will reopen at 6 a.m.
Gediman says a 100-foot stretch of the road will be gravel, so motorists will have to slow down and not stop there.
The damaged road and a stone wall destroyed in the rockslide will be repaired later.
