3-alarm fire burning at San Jose apartment complex

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A three-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex in San Jose, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported around 3:53 p.m. at Central Park Apartments at 1750 Stokes St.

IC reporting 2 apartments fully involved in fire. https://t.co/Ecj8wujHKU — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) June 18, 2017

