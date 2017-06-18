Officer involved shooting on Bay Bridge shuts down eastbound lanes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An officer involved shooting has all eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge shut down Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The incident started around 3:25 a.m. when there was a two-car collision a mile west of the the toll plaza, according to Vu Williams of CHP.

The collision backed up all eastbound lanes.

CHP spotted a red car driving on the right shoulder bypassing the traffic.

CHP reportedly asked the driver to stop several times.

When the driver ignored officer commands, the officer shot the driver.

The driver was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

The lanes are closed just east of the Yerba Buena Island tunnel.

Lanes are expected to reopen at 8:00 a.m.

Avoid using the Bay Bridge if heading east.

Cars are stuck for at least a mile, parked on the bridge because there is nowhere to go.

Further details were not immediately available.

