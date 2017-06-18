Body found near Oakland hospital

OAKLAND (KRON)–A homicide investigation is underway following the discovery of a body early this morning near Highland Hospital in East Oakland, police said.
Officers responded at 1:19 a.m. to the 3000 block of 22nd Avenue where they found the body.
Police said one suspect is in custody. No other details were immediately available.
