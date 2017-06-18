Excessive heat warming in effect for Carquinez Strait, Delta

(KRON)–An excessive heat warning is in place until 8 p.m. Thursday for the Carquinez Strait, the Delta, central, northern and southern Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley, police said today.

Valley high temperatures will range from 105 to 110 degrees today and Monday, then 102 to 110 degrees through Wednesday, Fairfield police said.

Overnight lows will be mainly in the 70s into Monday, then in the mid-60s to mid-70s through the middle of the week.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity can create a dangerous situation in which heat illness is likely, police said.

Police are urging people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Those who work outside should take extra precautions, police said.

Strenuous activities should be rescheduled to the early morning or evening.

Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn.

