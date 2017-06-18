Man shot, killed at his own birthday party

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was fatally shot at his own birthday party.

Lt. Ryan Olsson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called early Sunday to a home in Orlando where a birthday party was being held for 39-year-old Alexis Osmick.

According to Olsson, “a disturbance occurred” and shots were fired. Olsson said Osmick suffered a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person who shot Osmick was cooperating with investigators, and no other suspects were being sought.

No additional information was immediately available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES