Man shot, killed at his own birthday party

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was fatally shot at his own birthday party.
Lt. Ryan Olsson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called early Sunday to a home in Orlando where a birthday party was being held for 39-year-old Alexis Osmick.
According to Olsson, “a disturbance occurred” and shots were fired. Olsson said Osmick suffered a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, the person who shot Osmick was cooperating with investigators, and no other suspects were being sought.
No additional information was immediately available.
