Man stabbed in Oakland, suspect at large

OAKLAND (KRON)–A person was hospitalized following a stabbing Saturday night in East Oakland, police said today.

The stabbing was reported at 8:55 p.m. at 5300 Foothill Blvd. near Horace Mann Elementary School.

This morning the victim was reported to be in stable condition. A knife was used in the stabbing.

Police said they have one suspect who is at large. No other details were immediately available.

