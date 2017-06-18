Man stabbed in Oakland, suspect at large

OAKLAND (KRON)–A person was hospitalized following a stabbing Saturday night in East Oakland, police said today.
The stabbing was reported at 8:55 p.m. at 5300 Foothill Blvd. near Horace Mann Elementary School.
This morning the victim was reported to be in stable condition. A knife was used in the stabbing.
Police said they have one suspect who is at large. No other details were immediately available.
