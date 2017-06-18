Only on KRON4: Santa Rosa DUI crash survivor speaks out



SANTA ROSA (KRON)–A Santa Rosa woman is learning to walk again while coping with the loss of her unborn child after being hit by a driver who was under the influence of drugs.

The DUI crash happened along Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, and 33-year-old Elizabeth Ehrmann-Subia’s life changed forever in a split second.

“I didn’t even see him coming,” said Ehrmann-Subia. “I didn’t have time to hit the breaks.”

According to police, the driver, 40-year-old Tristan Taliesin, was under the influence of methamphetamines.

Ehrmann-Subia was on her way to Sebastopol to pick up her 2-year-old daughter when she was struck head-on by Taliesin.

She was 22-weeks pregnant and as a result of the crash, lost her unborn child.

Ehrmann-Subia had six surgeries since the collision.

Surgeons operated on a ruptured bladder, emergency c-section, crushed pelvis, a hernia, and a broken ankle.

