Thousands of Bay Area residents without power

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)— Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers were left without power Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
Around 7,500 customers in San Mateo were affected. A power outage in San Jose impacted 4,576 residents.
Approximately 5,439 customers in Livermore remain without power.
The company estimates power to be fully restored by 8:30 p.m.
PG&E is assessing the cause of the outages.
