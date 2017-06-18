VIDEO: 2-year-old survives fall from 6th floor

Video courtesy of CNN

NEW YORK (KRON) – A two-year-old girl is okay after falling from a six-story window in New York on Friday.

Her parents say the window is usually kept shut, but young Audrianna’s cousin had opened it to hear the rain.

When her cousin left the room to grab some food, Audrianna found her way to the open window and fell.

Luckily, she was caught by an awning.

Another child on the second floor saw her fall and told her nanny.

The nanny ended up rescuing Audrianna from the awning.

Miraculously, she only suffered some bruising and a few scratches.

She was looked at by doctors and is doing fine.

Audrianna’s parents have since vowed to invest in window guards.

CNN contributed to this article.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES