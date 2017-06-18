Women fight with Kroger employees as they try to steal cart loaded with wine, Red Bull

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Ohio are looking for tips after an attempted grocery store robbery escalated a violent altercation.

It happened shortly before 3pm on April 23 at the Kroger on Sycamore Street in the Brewery District. A pair of women entered the store and loaded their shopping cart with $239 worth of Red Bull energy drinks and various bottles of wine. The pair then headed for the door, bypassing the checkout.

A loss prevention officer confronted the women as they were attempting to get into a vehicle in the parking lot, and that’s when things turned violent.

The women started fighting with the loss prevention officer and a store manager. The manager managed to wrestle the shopping cart and drinks away from the suspects, but the loss prevention officer was caught in a struggle with the other suspect.

“The loss prevention officer … he gets punched in the throat, gets punched in the sternum,” Det. Regina Dudley with the Columbus Division of Police said. “When he’s grabbing onto the one suspect, the second one pulls out a knife and says, ‘If you don’t let my friend go, I’m going to stick you.’”

The two women then got into a black Chevrolet Impala and backed out of a parking space, trapping the loss prevention officer between the Impala and another vehicle parked next to it. The suspects almost ran the loss prevention officer over as they sped away, fleeing the scene. Luckily, he did not sustain any major injuries.

The first suspect is described as a black woman in her early 20s. She is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and is heavy set. She was wearing blue jeans, a green shirt that said “Good Vibes” on the front, a white outer shirt and black boots. She wore her hair in a bun.

The second suspect is also described as a black woman in her early 20s. She is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall with a medium build. She wore hear hair in a bun and a headband, a black puffy coat and dark pants.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-461-TIPS(8744) to submit a tip or you can log onto www.stopcrime.org and email the tip. You can also submit a tip through the free P3 Tips mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices. All tips are anonymous.

