SAN JOSE (KRON) – A woman died Sunday afternoon in San Jose after a van she was in crashed and caught fire, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Around 2:50 p.m., a 2008 GMC two-axle box van carrying five people was traveling south on Interstate Highway 680.

The van exited the highway at the North Capitol Avenue off-ramp where it veered to the right and off the roadway, then hit a light pole, knocking it off its base, CHP officials said.

The van continued down a short embankment and crashed into a tree.

The van’s undercarriage came to rest on top of a pile of dry foliage, causing it to spontaneously combust and begin smoking, CHP officials said.

The driver got our of the van, while the other four passengers stayed inside.

The driver was later identified as 54-year-old Vic Cruz Dejesus of Gilroy, CHP officials said.

CHP officers arrived on the scene and removed the remaining four passengers.

Moments after they were removed, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

Fire and medical crews arrived to provide emergency care and take victims to hospitals.

According to CHP officials, one of the passengers, a 65-year-old woman from Gilroy, was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

Her name will not be released until her family is notified of her death.

CHP officials do not believe drugs and alcohol were involved in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose CHP Office at (408) 467-5400.

