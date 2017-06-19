Burned body of Oklahoma minister discovered near his church

Video courtesy of CNN.
CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say the charred body of a Baptist minister was discovered next to his church last Friday.
Chickasha Police Department Lt. Scott Weaver says the body of 55-year-old Rev. Michael Dean Walworth was discovered about 7:45 a.m. on the ground near the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha.
Officials say Walworth was pronounced dead at the scene between the church and a nearby residence.
Police say the cause of Walworth’s death and how his body was burned is under investigation.
Investigators say they believe the pastor’s death is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.
