4-alarm grass fire threatening homes in Moraga

MORAGA (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm grass fire Monday afternoon in Moraga.
The fire started at around 2:10 p.m. behind Campolindo High School at 300 Moraga Road, according to the Contra Costa Fire Department.
The fire is threatening homes in the area but there are no mandatory evacuations at this time.
Fire officials have issued a shelter in place for the surrounding homes.
The 10-acre fire is on a hill behind the high school and the smoke is visible from Lafayette.
Crews have 10 percent containment on the fire
Wildfire burning in Moraga near Campolindo High School. Developing story. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/PHHp8rSpl4
— Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) June 19, 2017
