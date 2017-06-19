VIDEO: Crews battling large grass fire near I-680 in Benicia

BENICIA (KRON) — Fire crews are battling a 2-alarm grass fire near Highway 680 in Benicia Monday morning, according to Solano County Fire.

Solano County Fire reported the fire on Twitter just after 4:30 a.m. at 1460 Goodyear Rd.

The fire is feeding off bark and heavy wood piles, fire officials said.

Benicia Police are warning divers of heavy traffic in the area.

Major Problem out of #SolanoCounty into #Benicia SB 680 near Lake Herman. A large grass fire is spreading on the hillside. b/u to Goldhill pic.twitter.com/gHkZposiXL — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 19, 2017

Officers are directing traffic control of the right lane of the highway at the Lake Herman exit.

There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the scene gathering new information:

Fire near 680 in Solano County. Crews say heavy wind is fueling the fire. Details on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/wubkXEhlzb — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) June 19, 2017

Please be advised there are traffic delays on 680 due to a fire incident. — Benicia Police (@BeniciaPD) June 19, 2017

Cordelia | 2nd Alarm Vegetation Fire | 1460 Goodyear Rd | fire in bark & heavy wood piles #GoodyearCommand | 03:49 — Solano County Fire (@SolanoFire) June 19, 2017

