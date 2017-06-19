VIDEO: Crews battling large grass fire near I-680 in Benicia

BENICIA (KRON) — Fire crews are battling a 2-alarm grass fire near Highway 680 in Benicia Monday morning, according to Solano County Fire.

Solano County Fire reported the fire on Twitter just after 4:30 a.m. at 1460 Goodyear Rd.

The fire is feeding off bark and heavy wood piles, fire officials said.

Benicia Police are warning divers of heavy traffic in the area.

Officers are directing traffic control of the right lane of the highway at the Lake Herman exit.

There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the scene gathering new information:

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

