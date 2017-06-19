ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — Deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Rohnert Park man on Saturday night for boating while drunk after a crash in Lake Sonoma, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The sheriff’s office’s marine unit was informed of a boat crash around 8:30 p.m. northeast of Lake Sonoma Dam, sheriff Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Deputies on patrol found an open bow power boat that had run onto the shoreline, and witnesses said they saw the boat’s occupants pouring beer out of the boat, Crum said.

Deputies gave first aid to a 35-year-old Rohnert Park man who suffered lacerations to his face, chest and arm, and transported him to an ambulance on shore, Crum said.

Deputies returned to the boat and found Rosali Vasquez, 52, of Rohnert Park, the boat owner, under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested when he failed sobriety tests and was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of boating under the influence, Crum said.

Vasquez later posted $10,000 bail and was released.

Vasquez claimed a mechanical malfunction caused him to run the boat ashore, Crum said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

